Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Food Minister Piyush Goyal has urged sugar mills to focus on diversion of sugarcane towards production of ethanol as government is providing huge assistance to encourage blending of the biofuel with petrol. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 1.24 mln tn sugar during the first fortnight of November, up over 57% on year from 791,000 tn, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. To curb stubble burning, Madhya Pradesh plans to purchase biogas and ethanol produced by the farmers from paddy stubble, a senior official with the state government said. India's annual inflation based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers rose to an eight-month high of 5.91% in October from 5.62% in September, the Labour Bureau has said. government may set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in December at 2.15 mln tn, lower than 2.25 mln tn set for November, two senior government officials said. The Indian economy entered a technical recession with the GDP contracting 7.5% in Jul-Sep. This is, however, a massive improvement from the 23.9% contraction recorded in Apr-Jun, the only recorded prior contraction in a quarter. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 34.8 mln ha, up 3.9% from a year ago, as of last week, according to farm ministry data. Area under rabi pulses was at 9.95 mln ha compared with 8.78 mln ha from a year ago, data showed. Major rabi pulses are chana, masur, field pea and urad. Rabi oilseeds acreage was at 6.16 mln ha, up from 5.87 mln ha, due to higher sowing of groundnut.

