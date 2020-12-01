PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Food Minister Piyush Goyal has urged sugar mills to focus on diversion of sugarcane towards production of ethanol as government is providing huge assistance to encourage blending of the biofuel with petrol.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Food Minister Piyush Goyal has urged sugar mills to focus on diversion of sugarcane towards production of ethanol as government is providing huge assistance to encourage blending of the biofuel with petrol. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 1.24 mln tn sugar during the first fortnight of November, up over 57% on year from 791,000 tn, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. To curb stubble burning, Madhya Pradesh plans to purchase biogas and ethanol produced by the farmers from paddy stubble, a senior official with the state government said. India's annual inflation based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers rose to an eight-month high of 5.91% in October from 5.62% in September, the Labour Bureau has said. government may set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in December at 2.15 mln tn, lower than 2.25 mln tn set for November, two senior government officials said. The Indian economy entered a technical recession with the GDP contracting 7.5% in Jul-Sep. This is, however, a massive improvement from the 23.9% contraction recorded in Apr-Jun, the only recorded prior contraction in a quarter. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 34.8 mln ha, up 3.9% from a year ago, as of last week, according to farm ministry data. Area under rabi pulses was at 9.95 mln ha compared with 8.78 mln ha from a year ago, data showed. Major rabi pulses are chana, masur, field pea and urad. Rabi oilseeds acreage was at 6.16 mln ha, up from 5.87 mln ha, due to higher sowing of groundnut.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.