Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Time is running out for sugar exporters. With no export policy almost two months into the new season, they are a fretful lot.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Time is running out for sugar exporters. With no export policy almost two months into the new season, they are a fretful lot. Sowing of rabi crops has started across the country, with farmers planting such crops over 26.54 mln ha as of today, 9.8% higher than a year ago, according to farm ministry data. The low pressure area over central parts of south Arabian Sea is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southwest Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, which may lead to scattered rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and south Tamil Nadu today, the India Meteorological Department said. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 10,200 tn of castor seed and 7,560 tn of chana for staggered delivery against the November contract that will expire today, according to data on its website.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

