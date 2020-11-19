Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Food Corp of India is in talks with several grain-based distilleries to sell excess rice for production of ethanol, senior government officials said. • Fresh lockdowns across continents have affected recovery in global oil demand, while underlying risks and uncertainties in the market remain high, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee said. • National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 4,965 tn of guar seed and 4,605 tn of castor seed for staggered delivery against the November contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website. • Rabi acreage in Gujarat rose 109% on year at 1.0 mln ha as of Tuesday, data from the state farm department showed. The three-year average for the rabi season is 3.4 mln ha. • The government has so far procured 28.7 mln tn of paddy in the 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up 18.6% on year, from 2.5 mln farmers, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown food grain in the country during the kharif season. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has procured 56,231 tn of groundnut harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Gujarat, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, an official with the agency said • low pressure area is likely to form over south Arabian Sea on Thursday and may turn into a depression during the following 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

