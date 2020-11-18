PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The food ministry has floated a Cabinet note to extend the soft loan scheme for molasses-based distilleries to grain-based distilleries as well, to augment ethanol output in the country, senior government officials said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The food ministry has floated a Cabinet note to extend the soft loan scheme for molasses-based distilleries to grain-based distilleries as well, to augment ethanol output in the country, senior government officials said. The government has so far procured 28.4 mln tn of paddy in the 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up 18.6% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown food grain in the country during the kharif season. India produced 1.41 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Nov 15, nearly three times higher from a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The International Sugar Organization has revised upwards its estimate for global sweetener deficit to 3.5 mln tn for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) from the 724,000 tn it had forecast in August. There are 45-50% chances that most parts of south India are likely to receive heavy rains during Dec-Mar, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University said in its update for November. The procurement of key kharif crops--jowar, bajra and paddy--harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Madhya Pradesh nearly doubled on week to 79,665 tn, a government official said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.