Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The food ministry has floated a Cabinet note to extend the soft loan scheme for molasses-based distilleries to grain-based distilleries as well, to augment ethanol output in the country, senior government officials said. The government has so far procured 28.4 mln tn of paddy in the 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up 18.6% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown food grain in the country during the kharif season. India produced 1.41 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Nov 15, nearly three times higher from a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The International Sugar Organization has revised upwards its estimate for global sweetener deficit to 3.5 mln tn for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) from the 724,000 tn it had forecast in August. There are 45-50% chances that most parts of south India are likely to receive heavy rains during Dec-Mar, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University said in its update for November. The procurement of key kharif crops--jowar, bajra and paddy--harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Madhya Pradesh nearly doubled on week to 79,665 tn, a government official said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.