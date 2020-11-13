Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Exports of spices from India during Apr-Aug rose 15% on year to 570,000 tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In value terms, they were up 13% at 100.0 bln rupees. India's soymeal exports in October nearly doubled on year to 125,000 tn, data from The Soybean Processors Association of India showed. Under the price support scheme, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India purchased 2,394 tn of moong, as of Tuesday, harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in four states, an official with the agency said. The current optimism in the oil market following news of an effective COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to significantly boost global demand for the fuel until well into 2021, the International Energy Agency said. Most parts of the south peninsular India are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall till Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a release.

