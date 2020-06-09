App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:33 AM IST

India received 3.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 31% below the weighted normal average of 4.3 for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 44.1 mm rainfall, 56% higher than the normal of 28.3 mm for the period, it said. Expectations of normal rainfall this monsoon season will likely see acreage under soybean crop rise by around 10% to nearly 12.4 mln ha in 2020-21 (JulJun) kharif season, market players said. The government has procured over half of the targeted 2.2 mln tn of chana for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) marketing year from nine states under price support scheme, as of Thursday, a government official said. India's non-basmati rice exports slumped 33% on year to 4.6 mln tn in Apr-Feb, according to data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. The government is planning to raise duty on imports of edible oil to encourage domestic production and to ensure farmers get better returns, a senior government official said. The government has procured over half of the targeted 2.2 mln tn of chana for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) marketing year from nine states under price support scheme, as of Thursday, a government official said.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:33 am

