Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Creating an oilseed development fund will help the country attain selfsufficiency in edible oil production, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India President Atul Chaturvedi said. The fund should be used in promoting oilseed cultivation in the country. The much awaited and long delayed export agreement between Cotton Corp of India and Bangladesh government is now in its final stage and may materialise by December, said Pradeep Agarwal, chairman and managing director of the organisation. Duty-free import of edible oils from neighbours Nepal and Bangladesh is hurting the domestic industry, Emami Agrotech Ltd Chief Executive Officer Sudhakar Desai said, calling for capping and canalising of such shipments by state-owned agencies. Some parts of south peninsular India are likely to get widespread rainfall from Wednesday to Nov 17 under the influence of two easterly waves that are moving in quick succession, India Meteorological Department said. Average wholesale prices of onion in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra, have started rising from the beginning of this week due to a revival in demand from traders as they have disposed of the stocks with them, said Nandkumar Daga, vice-president of Nashik Onion Traders' Association. Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 7.7% on month to 1.72 mln tn in October, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. The Centre has so far procured 25.83 mln tn paddy, up 20.2% on year, from nearly 2.2 mln farmers during the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, it said in a notification. Paddy is the largest grown foodgrain in the kharif season.

