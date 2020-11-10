Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cotton Association of India has estimated the output of the fibre in India for the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season at 35.6 mln bales, down a mere 1% from its projection the previous year. Sugar mills have offered to supply 3.22 bln ltr of anhydrous denatured ethanol to oil marketing companies in the first round of bidding, which ended on Oct 27, an official with Indian Sugar Mills Association said. In a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted policy expectations even within the government, the food ministry has now sent a fresh proposal to the finance ministry for sugar export scheme suggesting a lower subsidy amount of 9.5 rupees per kg, two government officials said. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd will launch futures contract for crude degummed soyoil on Dec 1, the bourse said in a release. Sowing of rabi crops has started across the country, with farmers planting such crops over 10.1 mln ha as of Friday, 18.8% higher than 8.5 mln ha a year ago, according to farm ministry data. Farmers in India have sown rice across 587,200 ha, up 1.3% on year, in the rabi season as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed. Farmers in the country have sown rabi chana across 2.5 mln ha, up 43.6% on year, as of Wednesday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in India have sown urad across 92,000 ha, down 1% on year, in the rabi season as of Wednesday, farm ministry data showed.

