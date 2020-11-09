Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's sugar output was at 425,000 tn as of Nov 5 from the start of the new crushing season in October, sharply higher than 105,000 tn last year, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd said in a release. As part of the first instalment of Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), the Madhya Pradesh government has so far credited 2.5 bln rupees into the accounts of farmers, a state government official said. Crushing of mustard seeds by mills in the country jumped 20% on year to 600,000 tn in October, data from the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India showed. The minimum temperature during November is likely to be warmer-than-normal across the country, barring Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and west Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said. These areas are likely to experience minimum temperatures close to the normal. The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corp, the clearing arm of Multi Commodity Exchange of India, has revised the threshold limit of commodities for concentration margin, effective from Nov 16, according to a circular on the exchange website. Availability of high-yielding varieties of seeds is likely to push up India's masur production by a third in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season to 1.6 mln tn, said S.K. Malhotra, the agriculture commissioner.

