Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The average wholesale prices of onion declined in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra, because of a rise in supply amid marginally lower demand from bulk buyers, traders said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The average wholesale prices of onion declined in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra, because of a rise in supply amid marginally lower demand from bulk buyers, traders said. After offloading 75% of the 2.8 mln tn of chana procured under the under price support scheme in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) marketing season, the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation of India is likely to wait till prices rise before disposing off the remaining 25%, an official with the agency said. The government may have stepped in to cool off prices of pulses but market participants don't expect the measures to have the desired result in the near future as supply issues persist. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its forecast for global prices in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) as estimates show signs of recovery in consumption, according to its November report. The government has so far procured 22.5 mln tn paddy, up nearly 20.2% on year, in the ongoing kharif marketing season started Oct 1, an official release said. The Global Dairy Price Index, which represents the prices of nine dairy products, fell 2% to an average of $3,096 per tn in the fortnight ended Tuesday, according to latest data on globaldairytrade.info.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

