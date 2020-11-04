Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government may resort to more borrowing by Food Corp of India from the small savings fund to finance a part of the 1.48-trln-rupee free food grain plan under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a senior finance ministry official said. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd aims to produce and sell 45 mln ltr of ethanol in 2020-21 (Dec-Nov), entirely from B-heavy molasses, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Vijay S. Banka said. The US Department of Agriculture's subsidiary Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally cut its estimate for India's cotton crop to 29.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) from 29.4 mln bales projected in September. Extending gains from Monday, prices of castor rose to a 13-month-high in the key markets of Gujarat due to a rise in demand for castor oil from overseas buyers and also a decline in the acreage of the oilseed, traders sources. The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the levy quota for molasses to 18% for the year started October from 17% earlier, two state government officials said. The International Coffee Organisation's composite indicator for October fell because the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) coffee year is seen ending in a surplus and due to a likely increase in output from Brazil in the 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) season.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.