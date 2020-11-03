Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Centre is unlikely to extend the distribution of free food grain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beyond November, a senior finance ministry official said. Fresh onion crop from the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season has started arriving at Lasalgaon, a key wholesale market in Maharashtra, yesterday, as trade of the staple resumed in full swing after a near one-week halt, traders said. The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation of India has floated a tender to import 15,000 tn of red onion to cool off surging prices. According to the tender, the imported onions should reach Indian ports by Nov 20. Madhya Pradesh has so far procured over 4,000 tn of key kharif crops—-jowar, bajra, and paddy--harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, an official with the state department said. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has added Indore in Madhya Pradesh as an additional delivery centre for chana, the bourse said in a circular. After hitting an all-time high of 289.7 yen (about 205.65 rupees) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange on Friday, the most-active April contract declined nearly 24% in the last two sessions. The steep fall was largely due to profit booking, and supported to some extent by weakness in the crude oil contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Punjab will provide 50% subsidy to farmers to buy certified wheat seeds under the Wheat Seed Subsidy Policy-2020-21, the state government said in a release. The government has sold 479,290 tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, according to data published by the Food Corp of India. In October, the government sold 144,810 tn wheat, with 47,810 tn to private buyers.

For all commodities report, click here

