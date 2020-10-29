Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's castor oil exports jumped 41.6% on year to 53,007 tn in September, according to data from Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Exports were at 37,434 tn in the year-ago period. India received 10.8 mm rain in the week ended yesterday, 9% below the normal of 11.8 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department said. The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from entire India yesterday, 13 days after the normal date, the India Meteorological Department said. The withdrawal of the monsoon current had started on Sep 28 from some parts of northwest India. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 2.6 mln tn sugar during the first fortnight of October, up 36.5% on year from 1.9 mln tn a year ago, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. In order to increase per capita consumption of sugar, India needs to build a "strong narrative" and aggressively market the benefits of the product, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, in its report for September, has raised its dry peas output view for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) in the country at around 4.4 mln tn, against its earlier view of 4.3 mln tn. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will meet secretaries of some ministries today to review the progress of ethanol blending in petrol in India, two government sources said.

