Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The southwest monsoon has covered most parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of south interior Karnataka and entered Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said. • After two months of the COVID-19-led lockdown that battered economic activity, natural rubber prices are now looking up amid a supply crunch and resurgence in demand from tyre makers and other bulk buyers. • The government has set a target of 4.5 mln oil palm seedlings being planted in the country in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) to boost domestic production of palm oil and reduce the dependence on imports, a senior official with the farm ministry said. • The government is mulling an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar by 2 rupees per kg, finally acceding to a demand from sugar mills who have been struggling to meet their cane payment obligations, two senior government officials close to the development said. • The recent announcement of a hike in minimum support prices is likely to boost India's cotton acreage in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season, though it may be unfavourable for the domestic spinning sector, ratings agency ICRA Ltd said in a release. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India procured 1,377 tn of rabi groundnut harvested in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) in Odisha under the price support scheme, as of Wednesday, an official with the agency said. • Around 70,793 farmers in Uttar Pradesh have taken 7,486.5 tn sugar so far in lieu of cane payments, a senior official with the state's cane department said.

