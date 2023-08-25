Agri Picks Report August 25, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 7.4 mm rainfall on Thursday, 4% below the normal weighted average of 7.7 mm for the period, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. Two homogenous regions in the country received higher than normal rainfall, while it was deficient in the other two. The east and northeast region received 26% above normal rainfall at 14.1 mm, while in the northwestern parts, it was 74% higher at 10.1 mm. In central India, precipitation was 47% below normal at 4.6 mm and south peninsula got 59% lower rainfall at just 2.4 mm today. Of the country's 36 subdivisions, rainfall was 'large deficient' in 13 and 'deficient' in another three. Seven subdivisions received 'excess' showers and four others got large excess rainfall, while it was normal in seven other, according to the data. Two subdivisions received no rainfall . Since Jun 1, the country has received 605.1 mm rain, 7% below the normal weighted average of 650.7 mm for the period. Rainfall in India has been 36% below normal so far in August as the El Nino weather phenomenon has already set in over the country and is expected to intensify further, an official from the India Meteorological Department told Informist. The weather department had earlier predicted rainfall across India to be normal in August. "The southern peninsular region has seen the maximum deficit at 65% below normal rains so far in August," the official said. "Northwest part of the country has received 42% below normal showers and north and northeast part of the country received 45% below normal rains in August." The official also said deficient rainfall in the western part of the country and southern peninsula is likely to continue in September as well. However, the department sees all India rainfall to be normal during the last month of the monsoon season. "So far, the Indian Ocean Dipole is positive, and the models suggest that it is likely to be on the positive side in September as well," the official said. "A positive Indian Ocean Dipole is good for monsoon showers." Earlier, the weather agency had said the positive Indian Ocean Dipole may offset some adverse impact of El Nino during the monsoon season in India. "We are going from neutral ENSO (El Nino-Southern Oscillation) conditions to positive ENSO conditions and it is expected to intensify further till next year," the official said. El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, is typically associated with lower monsoon rains in India. In its longrange forecast for August, the weather department had said the rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season is likely to be normal at 94-106% of long period average and is most likely to be below 100%. As of Tuesday, the country has received 587.9 mm of monsoon rainfall, 7% below the normal of 635.4 mm for the period. Lower rainfall in August is a matter of concern for the sowing of kharif crops. The country is already facing a shortage of key crops and vegetables, which has led to a sharp increase in commodity prices.

