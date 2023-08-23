Agri Picks Report August 23, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers in Gujarat have sown kharif crops over 8.21 mln ha as of Monday, up 2.7% from 8.0 mln ha a year ago, according to state government data. Cotton, the major kharif crop in the state, was sown across 2.7 mln ha, up 5.5% from 2.5 mln ha the previous year. The total area under oilseeds rose to 2.5 mln ha from 2.4 mln ha as the acreage of soybean and castor increased. However, acreage of groundnut fell to 1.63 mln ha from 1.70 mln ha a year ago. Sesamum was sown over 57,014 ha, down from 69,459 ha, the data showed. As of Monday, the state reported 1.4 mln ha under cereal crops, up from 1.3 mln ha last year. Paddy and bajra registered a rise in acreage, but maize saw a drop. The area under pulses fell 10.2% on year to 356,516 ha from 396,889 ha due to a drop in the acreage of tur, moong, and urad. Gujarat, one of the biggest guar seed growers in the country, saw acreage increase by 7% to 102,013 ha so far, from 95,440 ha a year ago. The turnover in commodity derivatives on Indian exchanges declined 8.9% on month to 19.4 trln rupees in July, the capital and commodity derivatives markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India said. The turnover of the farm segment rose 41.7% on month in July, while that of the non-farm segment fell 9.3%. The percentage share of agri commodities in overall turnover was 1.3% and non-agri commodities was 98.7%, the regulator said. In July, the turnover of futures contracts declined 14.9% on month and that of options contracts fell 7.1%. The percentage share of futures and options contracts in overall turnover was at 21.3% and 78.7%, respectively. MCX accounted for 98.7% of the total trade in commodity derivatives in July with the turnover decreasing 9.3% to 19.1 trln rupees. The turnover in the farm segment in the exchange fell to 3.6 bln rupees from 6.4 bln rupees a month ago on account of a fall in cotton candy and mentha oil contracts. The non-farm segment in the MCX also declined 9.3% due to a decrease in the turnover of crude oil, natural gas, and silver contracts. NCDEX turnover rose 44.6% in July to 250.2 bln rupees from 173.0 bln rupees a month ago due to an increase in the turnover of turmeric, guar gum, and guar seed. NSE turnover dropped 35.5% to 9.2 bln rupees, and turnover at BSE remained nil in July as gold mini options contract, the lone major contributor, continued to register zero turnover. "Gold mini contract has been registering zero turnover in recent months due to discontinuation of the Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in the said contract by the exchange," the regulator said. The Centre on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to lift the stay on environmental release of genetically-modified mustard as the sowing season is fast approaching. The apex court is hearing a case pertaining to the commercial release of geneticallymodified mustard after it was cleared in October by the government. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the petitioner, Gene Campaign, and asked it to file a reply to the government's request. The case will now come up for hearing next week.

