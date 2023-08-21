Agri Picks Report August 21, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over east India during the last week of August, beginning Thursday, the IMD said in its extended forecast update. Central and northeast India are likely to receive near-normal rains, while rainfall is seen below normal over northwest and south India during the period, the weather agency said. The western end of the monsoon trough is likely to be north of its normal position and its eastern end to the south of its normal or near-normal position during the period, it said. Since Jun 1, northwest India has received 9% above-normal showers at 445.0 mm, while central parts have received 4% lower rains at 649.6 mm. In the south peninsula, rainfall was 13% below normal at 416.7 mm. In east and northeast India, it was 20% lower at 754.7 mm, IMD data showed. India's oilmeal exports rose 70% on year to 381,302 tn in July, data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today showed. The rise in exports was primarily on account of higher shipments of mustard meal, rice bran meal and castor seed meal. In July, the country exported 273,379 tn of mustard meal, significantly higher than 144,308 tn in the year-ago period. Exports of castor seed meal rose to 25,554 tn from 22,402 tn a year ago. Exports of soymeal rose to 56,210 tn from 14,619 tn last year. The country's total oilmeal exports in Apr-Jul rose 28% to 1.6 mln tn. Exports of soymeal during the period rose 367% to 420,820 tn and that of mustard meal rose to 894,117 tn from 851,214 tn in the year-ago period. The dependence of Indian farm sector on rainfall during the southwest monsoon season for sowing crops has declined in recent years amid an improvement in irrigation infrastructure in India, according to a Reserve Bank of India staff paper. "Furthermore, the impact (of southwest monsoon rainfall) is found relatively less pronounced in periods with more irrigation vis-a-vis less irrigation, indicating irrigation mitigates the adverse consequences of monsoon deficiency on agricultural production," the RBI paper titled "Agriculture's Dependency on Monsoon Rainfall in India" said. The water level in 146 key reservoirs across the country was at 111.28 bcm as of Thursday, 62% of the total live storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs was 18% lower from the yearago period and 1% lower than the 10-year average. In the northern region, the water level was at 88% of the total capacity, compared with 73% a year ago. In the west, it was at 68% of the total capacity, against 84% a year ago. In the eastern region, the level was at 38% of the total capacity, compared with 52% a year ago. In the central region, the water level was 69% of the total capacity as against 70% a year ago. In the south, it was 53% compared with 87% a year ago. Of the 146 key reservoirs, five operated at full capacity, 16 were operating at 91-99%, and the rest below 90% capacity. Rainfall during Jun-Sep replenishes reservoirs and the water is used for the rest of the year, mostly for irrigation and hydropower. India received 3.0 mm rainfall on Thursday, 63% below the weighted average of 8.2 mm for the period, India Meteorological Department data showed. Since Jun 1, the country has received 557.7 mm rainfall, 6% below the normal weighted average of 596.2 mm for the period.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

21082023 - comm