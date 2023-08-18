Agri Picks Report August 18, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The dependence of Indian farm sector on rainfall during the southwest monsoon season for sowing crops has declined in recent years amid an improvement in irrigation infrastructure in India, according to a Reserve Bank of India staff paper. "Furthermore, the impact (of southwest monsoon rainfall) is found relatively less pronounced in periods with more irrigation vis-a-vis less irrigation, indicating irrigation mitigates the adverse consequences of monsoon deficiency on agricultural production," the RBI paper titled "Agriculture's Dependency on Monsoon Rainfall in India" said. India received 3.0 mm of rainfall on Thursday, 63% below the normal weighted average of 8.2 mm for the period, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. All homogenous regions in the country received below-normal rainfall with central, northwest, and south peninsula seeing huge deficits. Northwest India received 65% below normal showers at 2.2 mm today, while central parts got 73% lower rains at 2.6 mm. In the south peninsula, rainfall was 80% below normal at 1.3 mm, and in east and northeast India, it was 29% lower at 7.9 mm. Of the country's 36 subdivisions, rainfall was 'large deficient' in 24 and 'deficient' in six. Only one subdivision got 'large excess' rainfall, while two received 'excess' showers. Two subdivisions received normal rainfall, while no showers were recorded in another, according to the data. Since Jun 1, the country has received 557.7 mm rainfall, 6% below the normal weighted average of 596.2 mm for the period. The water level in 146 key reservoirs across the country was at 111.28 bcm as of Thursday, 62% of the total live storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs was 18% lower from the year -ago period and 1% lower than the 10-year average. In the northern region, the water level was at 88% of the total capacity, compared with 73% a year ago. In the west, it was at 68% of the total capacity, against 84% a year ago. In the eastern region, the level was at 38% of the total capacity, compared with 52% a year ago. In the central region, the water level was 69% of the total capacity as against 70% a year ago. In the south, it was 53% compared with 87% a year ago. Of the 146 key reservoirs, five operated at full capacity, 16 were operating at 91-99%, and the rest below 90% capacity. Rainfall during Jun-Sep replenishes reservoirs and the water is used for the rest of the year, mostly for irrigation and hydropower. India received 3.0 mm rainfall on Thursday, 63% below the weighted average of 8.2 mm for the period, India Meteorological Department data showed. Since Jun 1, the country has received 557.7 mm rainfall, 6% below the normal weighted average of 596.2 mm for the period.

