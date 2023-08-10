Agri Picks Report August 10, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Profit booking was witnessed in NCDEX turmeric futures on Wednesday, while jeera and coriander futures gained on firm demand. Farmers have sown soybean across 12.2 mln ha so far this kharif season, up 7% from last year, according to a survey by the Soybean Processors Association of India. According to the agriculture ministry, the soybean acreage so far this season is 12.4 mln ha. In Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer of the oilseed in the country, soybean acreage is at 5.3 mln ha. Acreage in the second-largest grower, Maharashtra, is at 4.8 mln ha, data provided by SOPA showed. Since Jun 1, the country has received 528.9 mm of rainfall so far, against the normal of 526.9 mm, data from the India Meteorological Department showed. The government has pegged total oilseed output in 2022-23 (Nov-Oct) at 41.0 mln tn, against 38.0 mln tn the previous year. Soybean is a crucial kharif oilseed crop and accounts for around 30% of India's oilseed basket. The government has deferred the implementation of Cotton Bales (Quality Control) Order, 2023 to Nov 27 from Sep 1, according to a gazette notification. According to a notification issued on Feb 28, the new norm will require cotton bales to comply with the quality control order of the Bureau of Indian Standards. Earlier, the Cotton Association of India and the Tamilnadu Spinning Mills Association had written to the government to defer the implementation of a quality control order that was supposed to come into effect from Sep 1. The associations have said domestic ginners do not have adequate infrastructure to test 5% of cotton bales, as per the quality control order. Natural moisture in the lint during rainy season is about 10-12% and 15- 25% in Kapas, which is not in the hands of ginners to control moisture in the lint cotton to 8%. The associations said that even the same crop, grown at the same location and in the same environment, may not have the same quality and the same specifications. Each picking can have differential values and specifications.

