Agri Picks Report August 09, 2023: Geojit

India's 2023-24 (Jul-Jun) kharif acreage was steady at 91.5 mln ha as of Friday, according to data from department of agriculture and farmers welfare. Acreage of paddy, the key grain in kharif season, was up 3% on year at 28.3 mln ha. The paddy acreage has turned positive in the last couple of weeks as sowing picked up with the increase in rainfall across the country. Monsoon rains, important for sowing rice in non-irrigated areas, were 5% above long-period average as of Friday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 504.4 mm rainfall, 5% above the normal weighted average of 481.9 mm for the period. However, serious concerns remain as the key paddy growing regions of east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal have received deficient precipitation so far. The weather department has projected that rainfall will be normal to above normal in some parts of northeast India during Aug-Sep. Experts believe that untimely rainfall could damage the standing crops that have been planted in the region in the ongoing season. However, rice planting in eastern states of the country has not suffered much this season despite patchy monsoon rainfall and its uneven distrubution due to efficient irrigiation facilities in the region. The area under coarse cereals was at 16.4 mln ha, up from 16.2 mln ha a year ago, ministry data showed. Acreage under oilseeds was up 3% at 18.0 mln ha and area under pulses fell 9% to 10.7 mln ha. Last week, sowing of pulses was lagging by more than 11%. Pulses sowing has taken a hit this season as farmers across the country have been sowing other crops such as soybean in hope of better returns. Soybean acreage in the country is 4% higher on-year as of Friday, according to the data. • Farmers in Telangana have sown paddy over 2.5 mln acres (1 acre = 0.40 ha) in the current kharif season, up to Wednesday, a hefty rise of 73% over the previous year's figure of 1.4 mln acres, according to official data. The total sown acreage in the state as of Wednesday was 8.3 mln acres, up 12% from 7.3 mln acres a year ago, but down 5% from the normal acreage of 8.7 mln acres. As of Wednesday, cotton, the major kharif crop in the state was sown across 4.3 mln acres down from 4.5 mln acres a year ago. The area under pulses fell 17% on year to 480,240 acres from 584,215 acres. Major pulses grown in the state are red gram, green gram, and black gram. The area under coarse grains, so far, was at 470,583 acres, up from 416,468 acres last year. The foodgrain acreage rose to 3.5 mln acres from 2.5 mln acres a year ago. The state reported 432,508 acres under oilseeds, higher than 354,128 acres last year. While soybean sowing rose 23% on year to 426,208 acres, groundnut fell 16% on year to 5,171 acres. Sugarcane sowing so far was at 15,773 acres, down from 22,773 acres last year, the state government data showed.

