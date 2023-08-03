Agri Picks Report August 03, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 61.6 mm rainfall in the week ended Wednesday, 4% below the normal weighted average of 64.4 mm for the period, according to the India Meteorological Department. During the week, two of the four homogeneous regions in the country received below-normal rainfall. In the northwest region, rainfall was 19% below normal at 43.0 mm, while east and northeast India received 68.4 mm rainfall, 19% lower than the normal. In the central parts of the country, rainfall was 10% higher at 83.8 mm during the week, and rainfall was 2% above-normal at 47.1 mm in the south peninsula. Since Jun 1, India has received 483.1 mm of rain, 4% above the normal level of 463.6 mm for the period. Of the 36 subdivisions in the country, seven received 'excess to large excess' rainfall during the week and 18 got 'deficient to large deficient' showers. Eleven subdivisions received normal rainfall, according to the data. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on turmeric contracts till Aug 23, the bourse said in a release. Exports of jeera have slowed down since June and are likely to fall further as new crop arrivals from Syria, Turkey, and Iran improve, says Ashvin Nayak, founder chairman of the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders. On the other hand, India, a net exporter of jeera, is expected to import more of the commodity in the coming months, he adds. As the southwest monsoon nears its half-way mark, the cultivation of tur in Karnataka is lagging the year-ago levels. A widely consumed pulse, tur was cultivated on 905,500 ha in the state as on Friday, compared with 1.2 mln ha a year ago, according to state government data. Karnataka is among important regions growing tur, a pulse that is consumed across the country round the year. The state government has fixed a target acreage of 1.6 mln ha for the crop in the current kharif season. Normal coverage for tur in the state is 1.1 mln ha, with last five-year average taken as normal. Maize, another important crop, was cultivated on 1.2 mln ha, a tad lower than 1.3 mln ha last year. However, acreage under maize has already exceeded the normal figure of 1.1 mln ha. The target area for the crop is 1.4 mln ha. The acreage under paddy, as on Friday, was 222,800 ha, down from 323,500 ha in the previous year. Normal coverage is at 279,500 ha. The state has fixed target area for paddy for the current kharif at 1.1 mln ha. Soybean acreage was 383,600 ha, compared with last year's 413,200 ha, while groundnut acreage was 186,000 ha as against 265,600 ha a year ago. Area under cotton was 519,000 ha as on Friday, down from 739,500 ha a year ago. Including others, the total kharif crop acreage in Karnataka on Friday was 4.8 mln ha, down from 6.1 mln ha last year. The overall kharif target area of the state is 8.2 mln ha, although the normal acreage is 5.2 mln ha.

