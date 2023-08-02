Agri Picks Report August 02, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 5.6 mm rainfall on Tuesday, 37% below the weighted average of 8.9 mm, data from IMD showed. All four homogenous regions in the country received lower than normal rainfall. The east and northeast region received 18% below normal rainfall at 8.7 mm. In the northwestern parts, rainfall was 64% below normal at 2.7 mm, and in central India, it was 27% below normal at 8.1 mm. Rainfall in the south peninsula was 52% below normal at 3.3 mm. Of the 36 subdivisions in the country, rainfall was 'large deficient' in 17 and 'deficient' in 13. Three subdivision got 'large excess' rainfall and three subdivisions received normal rainfall today, according to the data. Since Jun 1, the country has received 472.5 mm rainfall, 4% above the normal weighted average of 454.7 mm for the period. In its long range forecast for the second half of the southwest monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department said that rainfall during Aug-Sep over the whole country is most likely to be normal at 94-106% of long period average, and is expected to be below 100%. In terms of spatial distribution of rainfall during the next two months, normal to above normal showers are very likely over most parts of subdivisions adjacent to Himalayas, east central India, and some parts of east and northeast regions of the country, the department said. However, below normal rainfall is expected over most areas of peninsular India, and western parts of northwest and central India, the department said. For August, the department sees rainfall in India over 94% of the long period average. The normal for the month based on data from 1971-2020 is 254.9 mm, according to the weather bureau. Paddy cultivation in Andhra Pradesh is running below the normal area so far in the current kharif season. As on Wednesday, the paddy acreage was 385,000 ha, down 30% compared with the corresponding normal acreage of 548,000 ha. It was also 21% lower than last year's 486,000 ha. Area under coarse grains was 77,000 ha, compared with 93,000 ha of normal and 85,000 ha as of last year. Acreage under pulses, as of Wednesday, was 54,000 ha, compared with 108,000 ha of normal cultivation and 80,000 ha a year ago. Total acreage under food grains at 516,000 ha was lower than normal of 749,000 ha and 651,000 ha a year ago. Area under oilseeds cultivation till Wednesday was 184,000 ha whereas the normal area for the period is 417,000 ha. Last year, oilseeds acreage was 345,000 ha. In Andhra Pradesh, cotton had been cultivated on 205,000 ha so far in the current kharif season, as compared with 369,000 ha of normal figure and 345,000 ha of the previous year. Total cropped area in the state till Wednesday was 923,000 ha, 42% lower than the normal figure of 1.59 mln ha and 34% lower than 1.40 mln ha cultivated last year. Since Jun 1, the state has received 218.0 mm rainfall, 6.7% below the normal weighted average of 233.7 mm for the period. Konaseema, West Godavari, SPSR Nellore, Satya Sai, YSR, Annamayya and Tirupati districts have received deficient rainfall so far. The water level in major reservoirs as of Wednesday was 283.55 thousand mln cu feet, down 56% on year, according to state irrigation department.

