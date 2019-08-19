AGC Networks among three stocks that surge 20% in early trade

Shares of AGC Networks, INEOS Styrolution India and Sundaram Multi Pap surged up to 20 percent on BSE in early trade on August 19, mirroring the positive sentiment in the market.

Stocks such as Axtel Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Lotus Chocolate Company, Piccadilly Agro Industries, Vikas Multicorp, Moschip Technologies, KSK Energy Ventures, Jiya Eco-Products and Dolat Investments, too, witnessed strong traction, jumping over 10 percent.

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty caught the tail of their Asian peers to log healthy gains in early deals, in the wake of a sharp rise in the US markets on August 16.

An ebb in the bond rally in the US and reports of a likely German economic stimulus infused some optimism in global equities markets.

Back home, investors remain hopeful for policy measures from the government to boost the economy and arrest the outflow of foreign funds.

Foreign investors remained on the selling spree on August 16 as well. They offloaded Rs 1,339.27 crore in the Indian capital market on August 16.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent Crude climbed over a percent, whereas the domestic currency rupee opened marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar on August 19.