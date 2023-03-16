After signing deal with CNH Industrial, CEAT opens flat

Shares of CEAT opened flat on March 16, even as the company inked a pact to supply agricultural radial tyres to CNH Industrial. The stock continued its downward trajectory from 1,900 levels in December 2022.

The scrip opened at Rs 1,392.05, or 0.24 per cent lower than its previous close of around Rs 1395, on BSE.

CEAT Specialty, a division of CEAT, has signed an agreement with the UK-headquartered company to supply the tyres to latter’s production facilities in Brazil and Argentina.

CEAT Specialty manufactures for the off-highway tyre (OHT) segment, with its products being used in sectors such as agriculture, construction and industries. It launched the agricultural radial segment in 2017, and the company’s management has stated its intent to expand their offering in the OTR (off-the-road) segment. In a press statement, the company said that CNH Industrial had signed the deal after several rounds of audits and assessments of CEAT Specialty’s radial plant at Ambernath.

Though the stock has corrected by over 15 per cent over the last three months, the Street's sentiment towards it seems to be improving. Analysts have commented on CEAT pushing forward with automation and its improving profitability. CEAT’s Halol plant was awarded the World Economic Forum’s lighthouse certification, which is given to manufacturing units that adopt Industry 4.0 technologies effectively, and the company opened a fully automated warehouse in Chennai earlier this month.

Analysts at ICICI Securities, in a March 3 report, said that CEAT’s profitability was on a comeback trail and one of the reasons they had cited was the company’s plans in the OHT exports space. With low-growth and intense competition in the domestic replacement-tyre market, the company will look to ramp up its exports briskly in FY24-25 from the current 20 per cent revenue mix, they believe.

They wrote, “CEAT is expanding into OHT exports space with rising SKUs and wider distribution network and is planning to expand capacity in its all radial Ambernath (Maharashtra) facility from 60TPD to 140TPD in next 12-18 months.”

In the report, the brokerage upgraded their call to hold from reduce and raised their target price to Rs 1,414 from the earlier Rs 1,377.

They noted the stock’s significant fall over the previous three months, but added that there was no change in the demand outlook and raw-material costs had declined by 7-8 per cent. The analysts saw only a limited scope for earnings cut in FY24-25E.

Also they don’t see any increase in debt on books from capex spends across FY23-24. “With capacity utilisation in TBR space across FY23 set to be in the band of 75-80% for CEAT, capex for FY23-24E is likely to be sub-Rs10bn p.a.,” they wrote.

At 9.30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,382 or 0.9 per cent lower than the previous close.