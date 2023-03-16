 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After signing deal with CNH Industrial, CEAT opens flat

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023

The stock has corrected by over 15 per cent over the past three months

CEAT's plans for OHT exports market is being seen as a positive by analysts.

Shares of CEAT opened flat on March 16, even as the company inked a pact to supply agricultural radial tyres to CNH Industrial. The stock continued its downward trajectory from 1,900 levels in December 2022.

The scrip opened at Rs 1,392.05, or 0.24 per cent lower than its previous close of around Rs 1395, on BSE.

CEAT Specialty, a division of CEAT, has signed an agreement with the UK-headquartered company to supply the tyres to latter’s production facilities in Brazil and Argentina.

