After scaling record highs, market ends December 2022 on a negative note

Rakesh Patil
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

In the month of December, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 lost 3.5 percent each.

Indian equity market gave negative returns in December 2022 on a month-on-month basis, even though it advanced 3 percent in the last week of 2022 and snapped 3-week losing streak.

In the previous month, the equity benchmarks lost 3.5 percent each, while in November, Sensex gained 3.87 percent and Nifty climbed 4.14 percent.

Broader indices also ended the month on negative note with BSE Midcap, Smallcap and Largecap indices fell 2.4 percent, 2 percent and 3.4 percent during the pe.

Market started December on a strong note, amid hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve going ahead.

On December 1, the 30-pack Sensex and the broad-based Nifty scaled their lifetime highs of 63,583.07 and 18,887.60 respectively. However, by the end of the month, they dropped 4 percent each from their respective highs.

For the week ended 30 December, BSE Sensex rallied 995.45 points or 1.66 percent to settle at 60,840.74, while Nifty50 added 298.5 points or 1.67 percent to end at 18,105.3 levels.