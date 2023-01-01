After scaling record highs, market ends December 2022 on a negative note

live bse live

Indian equity market gave negative returns in December 2022 on a month-on-month basis, even though it advanced 3 percent in the last week of 2022 and snapped 3-week losing streak.

In the previous month, the equity benchmarks lost 3.5 percent each, while in November, Sensex gained 3.87 percent and Nifty climbed 4.14 percent.

Broader indices also ended the month on negative note with BSE Midcap, Smallcap and Largecap indices fell 2.4 percent, 2 percent and 3.4 percent during the pe.

Market started December on a strong note, amid hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve going ahead.

On December 1, the 30-pack Sensex and the broad-based Nifty scaled their lifetime highs of 63,583.07 and 18,887.60 respectively. However, by the end of the month, they dropped 4 percent each from their respective highs.

For the week ended 30 December, BSE Sensex rallied 995.45 points or 1.66 percent to settle at 60,840.74, while Nifty50 added 298.5 points or 1.67 percent to end at 18,105.3 levels.

"The resurgence of Covid cases in China and other parts of the world brought back worries of an economic slowdown. Several countries have imposed or are planning to impose Covid restrictions again. Given divergence among MPC members regarding future rate hikes and their views on growth and inflation, FIIs flows expected to remain volatile," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Chouhan feels, in the coming week, the market will remain in a broad trading range of 18,500 and 17,800. Traders and investors should be cautious while adding long positions at higher levels.

"In the coming month, the announcement of Q3 FY2023 data will play an important role in deciding the broad market trend. Also, ahead of the budget announcement, we are expecting an increase in volatility in the options segment. Trade cautiously in the market," Chouhan said.

Even as Smallcap index shed 2 percent in December, more than 100 stocks surged 10-63 percent. Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Skipper, Jindal Stainless, Themis Medicare, Kamdhenu, NAVA, National Fertilizers, Jai Balaji Industries, Hindware Home Innovation, Usha Martin, Central Bank of India and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) rose 30-63 percent.

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Unichem Laboratories, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Fineotex Chemical, Good Luck India, Prism Johnson, Elecon Engineering Company and Mirza International added 20-62 percent.

On the sectoral front, BSE Power and Information Technology indices declined over 6 percent each, and Auto index slipped nearly 5 percent in December. On the other hand, BSE Metal index added 3 percent.

After showing buying interest in November, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned sellers in December as they offloaded equities worth Rs 14,231.09 crore.

On the contrary, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 24,159.13 crore in the last month.

"For the month, Nifty ended with 3% loss on account of lingering recession fear and sharp rise in the covid cases in many countries. The recent strong US economic data points has led to concerns that the Fed might continue with its aggressive stance for a longer period. Bank of Japan too took markets by surprise this month as it raised interest rate by 25bps to 0.5%. This elevated the growing recessionary fear among investors," said Sneha Poddar, AVP, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"We step into CY23 with these global factors, which could keep the equity markets volatile. Further with budget just 1 month away and 2023 being last year before general election in 2024, expectations are running high from the budget. Any disappointment from there could lead in sharp correction and vice versa," Poddar added.