After a double- to triple-digit rally in February, what should investors do with PSU stocks?

PSU stocks have been in the limelight since February, enjoying a golden run after a long time. The government’s Budget FY22 announcement on February 1, which unveiled a big plan for disinvestment, strategic sales and privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), has given the PSU space a shot in the arm.

Amongst the 58 stocks in the BSE PSU index, 41 registered double- to triple-digit gains in February 2021. Hindustan Copper was the biggest gainer with a 150 percent rally.

The next 14 stocks — Indian Overseas Bank, Bank Of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, General Insurance Corporation of India, Central Bank of India, MMTC, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, State Bank of India, NBCC (India), Gujarat Gas, Steel Authority of India, BHEL and Union Bank of India — gained 30-68 percent during the month.

The next 17 stocks, including Container Corporation, ONGC, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IRCTC, Canara Bank, BEML, Shipping Corporation of India, BPCL, Power Grid and HUDCO, reported a 15-29 percent upside during the month.

The BSE PSU index itself rallied 22.5 percent in February, becoming the second biggest gainer among indices after BSE Metal (up 24.4 percent), and outpacing the BSE Sensex, which reported 6 a percent upside for the month.

Privatisation boost

The buzz on privatisation and the promise by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to achieve the divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore set for FY22 (lower than the Rs 2.1 lakh crore target set for FY21) has clearly boosted sentiment on Dalal Street.

“The government stance on these companies is changing by a) making the companies stronger; b) not selling the stocks at any price and starting doing buy backs, which is very good from the valuation perspective; c) Planning divestment in certain non-core PSUs, which will again improve sentiment around the PSU space,” George Heber Joseph, CEO & CIO at ITI Mutual Fund, told Moneycontrol.

“PSUs in general are operating in the core to economy sectors and therefore overall economic improvement is going to help them a lot,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on February 1 said other than IDBI Bank, the government proposed to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in 2021-22.

A number of disinvestment transactions, including BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, would be completed in 2021-22, she stated.

“In 2021-22, we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this Session itself,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister added that the government had approved the policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, which provides a clear roadmap for disinvestment in all non-strategic and strategic sectors.

What should investors do?

“Overall, this is the right time to invest in PSUs if you have time on your side and can ride through volatility as a lot of news-driven movements in the markets could be expected in the coming months and years,” said Joseph.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said: “Stocks where disinvestment was expected for FY22 were in the limelight, like Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India etc. I suggest booking profits in them at the current levels and then trying to accumulate them over any dip.”

Keep an eye on PSU banks

Garg is bullish on public sector banks as he expects more traction in that space in the coming months. “They are good to hold, in my view. My best picks are Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank, where there is a cushion over return on equity (ROE); expect a 20 percent gain from these levels too,” he said.

Another reason for a rally, especially in PSU banks, is the government's effort to create a bad bank, say experts.

“Setting up of the long-awaited bad bank will ease the bad loan burden by taking over (stressed) assets. This will help the banks focus on credit growth, which was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. An Asset Reconstruction Company and Asset Management Company to house stressed assets will also help move the bad assets currently lying in the books of Indian banks,” said Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson at Religare Enterprises.

“The Rs 20,000 crore capital infusion into public sector banks that was announced will allow more room for provisioning of bad assets and boost credit growth, provided demand makes a comeback,” she said.

Sitharaman announced in her budget speech that an Asset Reconstruction Company and Asset Management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt and then manage and dispose of the assets to Alternate Investment Funds and other potential investors for eventual value realisation.

In metals, where there has been a dream rally, Garg suggested booking profits, especially in Hindustan Copper, NMDC and National Aluminum Company, where he expects some correction in the near term.

He feels the fantastic rally in railway stocks might continue and believes they will be value creators for investors in the next few years. “RITES, Ircon International, IRCTC are next-generation stocks where investors should look at opportunities to accumulate in any correction,” he said.

“Defence stocks have been outperforming in the last few months, but I am not so optimistic about them,” he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.