Affordable housing is in a sweet spot; which stock is a worthy bet?

Khushboo Rai   •

Growth momentum picks up, primarily driven by rising volume from increased penetration coupled with favourable demographic profile

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Affordable housing finance is a nascent sector, growing at a 5-year CAGR of about 25 percent. The target customer base are low- to middle-income households with no credit history. The overall risk-adjusted lending spreads are higher for affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs), given the higher delinquencies for smaller loans.   (image)   (image)   Positive long-term growth outlook driven by volumes The affordable segment has outpaced the overall housing finance sector in the past five years. A huge demand exists for affordable housing, the...

