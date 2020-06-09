App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Affle India to acquire 100% stake in Singapore company; shares up 5%

Affle International Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary of the company to acquire 66.67 percent ownership in Appnext Pte. Ltd. incorporated in Singapore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Affle India share price added 5 percent in early trade on June 9 after the company said it is going to acquire 100 percent stake in a Singapore based company.

Affle International Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary of the company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 66.67 percent ownership in Appnext Pte. Ltd. incorporated in Singapore.

The company has the option to acquire the remaining 28.33 percent shares and 5 percent shares of Appnext Singapore within 3 years and 5 years respectively from the closing of the share purchase agreement.

Close

Also, Affle MEA FZ-LLC, a subsidiary of Affle International Pte. Ltd., has entered into an intellectual property purchase agreement to acquire 100% Tech IP assets of Appnext incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

related news

The total cost consideration is of $17.25 million for 66.67 percent of equity ownership and transfer of the Tech IP assets, to be paid over the next 12 months from the date of closing of the agreements.

“We are excited to welcome the Appnext team on-board as we strengthen our foundation for Affle's next phase of growth journey. Affle2.0 will focus on building sustainable market leadership in India as well as enhancing our competitive advantage globally through our technology innovations," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle.

At 09:22 hrs, Affle India was quoting at Rs 1,534.95, up Rs 53.45, or 3.61 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Affle India #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.