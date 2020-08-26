Affle India shares hit upper circuit on contract from Singapore govt

Affle India share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on August 26 after the company won a contract for Singapore-citizens-engagement project.

Affle International Pte Ltd announced that it has won the contract from the Singapore government to build a ‘Digital & Cloud-based Commuter Survey Platform’ for Land Transport Authority (LTA), the company said in an exchange filing.

Affle’s mobile marketing platforms will enable interactive surveys for citizens in Singapore to drive LTA’s objective of building a people-centered land transport system. The total value of the contract is over $1 million, the company added.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,943.35, up Rs 140.15, or 5.00 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,943.35.

"We would like to thank LTA as well as all other Singapore government agencies for the opportunity to prove our platforms and our ability to drive meaningful citizen engagements on connected devices. We would also like to thank IMDA for accrediting our platforms and their continued support," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman. MD and CEO at Affle.

These wins are significant validation of our Affle2.0 verticalization strategy and strengthen our long-term growth trend, he added.