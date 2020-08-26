172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|affle-india-shares-hit-upper-circuit-on-contract-from-singapore-govt-5757501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Affle India shares hit upper circuit on contract from Singapore govt

Affle’s mobile marketing platforms will enable interactive surveys for citizens in Singapore to drive LTA’s objective of building a people-centered land transport system valued at over $1 million, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Affle India share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on August 26 after the company won a contract for Singapore-citizens-engagement project.

Affle International Pte Ltd announced that it has won the contract from the Singapore government to build a ‘Digital & Cloud-based Commuter Survey Platform’ for Land Transport Authority (LTA), the company said in an exchange filing.

Affle’s mobile marketing platforms will enable interactive surveys for citizens in Singapore to drive LTA’s objective of building a people-centered land transport system. The total value of the contract is over $1 million, the company added.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 2,943.35, up Rs 140.15, or 5.00 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,943.35.

"We would like to thank LTA as well as all other Singapore government agencies for the opportunity to prove our platforms and our ability to drive meaningful citizen engagements on connected devices. We would also like to thank IMDA for accrediting our platforms and their continued support," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman. MD and CEO at Affle.

These wins are significant validation of our Affle2.0 verticalization strategy and strengthen our long-term growth trend, he added.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Affle India #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.