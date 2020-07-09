Affle India shares hit upper circuit for fifth consecutive day; what should investors do?

Affle India share price hit 5 percent upper circuit for the fifth consecutive day on July 9 at Rs 1852.25 per share.

The stock price witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.03 times. The stock gained after the company said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an 8 percent stake in Singapore's OSLabs for $2.86 million, as per media reports. The acquisition is likely to be completed by July 25.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, the stock rally was price dominating and supported with modest volume activity. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a Higher High and Higher Low series pattern which suggests uptrend momentum is likely to persist in the near future with a target of Rs 2,000 per share.

"For the positional traders, Rs 1,650 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same, we can expect further uptrend up to Rs 2,000. However, a close below Rs 1,650, traders may prefer to exit from trading long positions," he added.

ICICI Securities is of the view that the company will be a key beneficiary of increased spend in mobile advertising. Further, in a post-COVID world, it expects a significant shift among consumers to adopt digital technology globally, which will drive long-term revenues. In addition, the company’s unique business model, healthy PAT margins and the return on invested capital of 26 percent make Affle an attractive company.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.