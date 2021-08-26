Affle India share price locked in upper circuit as board approves stock split

live bse live

Affle India share price jumped 5 percent intraday on August 26 after the company board approved sub-division of its equity shares.

The company board approved stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of the company's 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required and post approval of the shareholders for the stock split, record date for the same shall be October 8, 2021, as per the company release.

At 11:33 hrs, Affle India was quoting at Rs 4,175, up Rs 193.60, or 4.86 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,287.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,334.25 on 05 March, 2021 and 24 August, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.59 percent below its 52-week high and 78.86 percent above its 52-week low