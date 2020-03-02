App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Affle India share price gains 8% as co acquires Mediasmart

The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Spain headquartered Mediasmart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Affle India share price gained 8 percent intraday on March 2 after the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mediasmart.

The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Spain headquartered Mediasmart, a self-serve mobile programmatic and proximity marketing platform.

This acquisition carries great strategic merit as it strengthens Affle’s CPCU based platform and business model for omnichannel advertisers, and also enables Affle to expand into newer developing markets like Latin America and in Mediasmart’s stronghold markets like Europe and US, the company said in a release.

Close

Mediasmart provides advertisers, trading desks and agencies an integrated mobile advertising platform with unique incremental impact measurability for Proximity and App marketing campaigns, it added.

related news

“We are excited to announce our 1st acquisition in Europe and welcome the Mediasmart team onboard at Affle. Mediasmart has the perfect team, culture and tech platform for Affle to build a greater strategic presence in Europe, US & Latin America," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle.

At 09:27 hrs, Affle India was quoting at Rs 1,915.00, up Rs 120.40, or 6.71 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Affle India #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.