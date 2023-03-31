 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aether Industries’ shares gain 3% after pact with Saudi Aramco Technologies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

In the last three months Aether’s share has given a return of more than 11 percent.

Aether Industries aims to generate revenue of Rs 150-200 crore from the agreement with Saudi Aramco.

Shares of specialty chemical manufacturer Aether Industries gained nearly 3 percent as the company entered into a pact with Saudi Aramco Technologies on Thursday to manufacture and commercialise the converge polyols technology and product line.

Aether Industries’ shares were trading at Rs 933.30 apiece, or 3 percent higher than the previous close, on the BSE at 09.46 am today. The share had touched a high of Rs 936.50 per piece earlier in the day.

Aether Industries have executed a letter of intent (LoI) with Saudi Aramco to this effect, according to a statement by the chemical manufacturer.

