App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Advanced Enzyme jumps 9% on strong Q2 numbers

Currently, it is trading 12.93 percent below its 52-week high and 37.96 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose more than 9 percent intraday on November 4 after the company had reported better numbers in the quarter ended in September.

The company posted 23 percent YoY jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 31.8 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore while revenue was up 8 percent at Rs 111.4 crore versus Rs 103.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 47.3 crore while the EBITDA margin was up 160 bps at 42.4 percent, YoY.

Close

At 11:02 hrs, Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 196.25, up Rs 6.90, or 3.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 225 and 52-week low Rs 142 on June 6 and August 29 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.93 percent below its 52-week high and 37.96 percent above its 52-week low.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.