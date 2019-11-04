Advanced Enzyme jumps 9% on strong Q2 numbers

Share prices of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose more than 9 percent intraday on November 4 after the company had reported better numbers in the quarter ended in September.

The company posted 23 percent YoY jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 31.8 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore while revenue was up 8 percent at Rs 111.4 crore versus Rs 103.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 47.3 crore while the EBITDA margin was up 160 bps at 42.4 percent, YoY.

At 11:02 hrs, Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 196.25, up Rs 6.90, or 3.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 225 and 52-week low Rs 142 on June 6 and August 29 respectively.