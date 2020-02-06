Advanced Enzyme, Alkyl Amines gain 4-7% on better Q3 show

Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Alkyl Amines Chemicals share prices rose 4-7 percent intraday on February 6 after the companies posted improved numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

Advanced Enzymes Q3FY20 consolidated net profit rose 37.5 percent at Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was up 10 percent at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 102 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 26.7 percent at Rs 52.9 crore and the margin was up 620 bps at 47.2 percent, YoY

Alkyl Amines registered 172 percent jump in its Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 60.4 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore, YoY.

The profit included one-time gain of Rs 15 crore.

Revenue was up 20.8 percent at Rs 256.9 crore versus Rs 212.7 crore, EBITDA was up 88.2 percent at Rs 72.6 crore and margin was up at 28.3 percent versus 18.1 percent, YoY.

At 1408 hours, Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 175.00, up Rs 2.60, or 1.51 percent.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,479.90, quoting at Rs 1,454, up Rs 43.65, or 3.09 percent, on the BSE.