Adlabs Entertainment dips 2% post poor Q1 result

Shares od Adlabs Entertainment fell 2.5 percent intraday on August 2 after the company extended losses in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company posted a loss of Rs 32.47 crore in the Q1FY20 against loss of Rs 20.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue of the company fell to Rs 81 crore from Rs 84.72 crore, YoY.

At 1145 hrs Adlabs Entertainment was quoting at Rs 3.92, down Rs 0.10, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 38.50 and 52-week low Rs 3.58 on 21 August 2018 and 20 June 2019, respectively.