you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adlabs Entertainment dips 2% post poor Q1 result

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares od Adlabs Entertainment fell 2.5 percent intraday on August 2 after the company extended losses in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company posted a loss of Rs 32.47 crore in the Q1FY20 against loss of Rs 20.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue of the company fell to Rs 81 crore from Rs 84.72 crore, YoY.

At 1145 hrs Adlabs Entertainment was quoting at Rs 3.92, down Rs 0.10, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 38.50 and 52-week low Rs 3.58 on 21 August 2018 and 20 June 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 89.82 percent below its 52-week high and 9.5 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

