Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: This apparel player has huge re-rating potential

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Record Q1 performance To expand core businesses New businesses provide next growth opportunity Among preferred picks in retail space Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 321; Market cap: Rs 30,123 crore) has posted stellar results for the June 2022 quarter on the back of a demand revival after two years of COVID-related disruptions. Also, ABFRL did not see any margin pressure (maintained margins on a QoQ basis) and was able to pass on most of the raw material price increases to consumers. ABFRL...