Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: This apparel player has huge re-rating potential

Highlights Record Q1 performance To expand core businesses New businesses provide next growth opportunity Among preferred picks in retail space Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 321; Market cap: Rs 30,123 crore) has posted stellar results for the June 2022 quarter on the back of a demand revival after two years of COVID-related disruptions. Also, ABFRL did not see any margin pressure (maintained margins on a QoQ basis) and was able to pass on most of the raw material price increases to consumers. ABFRL...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Heading towards capitulation?
Sep 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: New opportunities and challenges for solar sector, slow GDP likely in India's future, online gaming ecosystem in trouble, what's driving the SME IPO frenzy, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers