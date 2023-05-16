Aditya Birla Capital: Strong business growth and improving profitability

Aditya Birla Capital

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong growth in lending business Life Insurance business showed good traction and better margins Weak performance in asset management business Health insurance shows improvement in market share, loss reduces Capital infusion to support strong growth Valuation offers upside Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL; CMP: Rs 164; Market cap: Rs 39,540 crore) has posted strong numbers with net profit rising 35 percent year on year (YoY) in Q4 FY23 on the back of a strong growth momentum across businesses. (image) Consolidated net profit (excluding fair value and stake...