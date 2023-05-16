English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Aditya Birla Capital: Strong business growth and improving profitability

    Impressive performance across lending segments, and improving insurance business; fresh capital infusion to further aid growth

    Neha Dave
    Khushboo Rai
    May 16, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Aditya Birla Capital: Strong business growth and improving profitability

    Aditya Birla Capital

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Strong growth in lending business Life Insurance business showed good traction and better margins Weak performance in asset management business Health insurance shows improvement in market share, loss reduces Capital infusion to support strong growth Valuation offers upside Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL; CMP: Rs 164; Market cap: Rs 39,540 crore) has posted strong numbers with net profit rising 35 percent year on year (YoY) in Q4 FY23 on the back of a strong growth momentum across businesses.   (image)   Consolidated net profit (excluding fair value and stake...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Karnataka verdict: Jumping to the wrong conclusions

      May 15, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The ups and downs of startups, China keenly watches Pakistan’s political cris...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers