App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Capital gains 3% after Credit Suisse initiates Outperform rating

Company reported nearly double growth in consolidated profit at Rs 208 crore for the March quarter 2018 against Rs 109 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Capital share price gained as much as 2.6 percent on Thursday after global brokerage house Credit Suisse has initiated Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 175, implying a 24 percent potential upside from Wednesday's closing price.

The company is a financial conglomerate with mix of leading and emerging businesses.

Life insurance business is showing improving profitability, the research house said, adding the key catalyst for lending business could be an upgrade in credit rating.

Meanwhile, the company reported nearly double growth in consolidated profit at Rs 208 crore for the March quarter 2018 against Rs 109 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue from operations also doubled to Rs 4,203 crore from Rs 2,161 crore YoY.

At 12:32 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 142.85, up Rs 1.70, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

tags #Aditya Birla Capital #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.