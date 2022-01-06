MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ADF Foods stock rises on government approval under PLI scheme

The company has received the approval under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme – Category III – incentive for branding and marketing expenditure abroad.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ADF Foods Industries share price rose about 2 percent intraday on January 6 after company received approval from the Union government under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for food processing industries.

"ADF Foods Industries has received approval from the Government of India under Category III pf the PLI scheme for food processing industries - incentive for undertaking branding and marketing activities abroad," company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has received the approval under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme – Category III – incentive for branding and marketing expenditure abroad.

ADF Foods would be extended financial incentive at 50% of budgeted outlay on international branding and marketing expenditure or 3% of sales of food products whichever is lower subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 61.35 crore during the scheme tenure from FY’21-22 to FY’25-26, it said in the exchange filing.

The government had announced a total outlay of Rs 10,900 Crores under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the Food Processing Industry under the tutelage of Ministry of Food Processing of Industries.

Close

Related stories

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 12:56 pm ADF Foods Industries traded at Rs 887.00 apiece, up  0.41 percent on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex was down 736.16 points or 1.22% at 59,486.99.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,049 and a 52-week low of Rs 576.85 on 24 May, 2021 and 28 December, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.44 percent below its 52-week high and 53.77 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ADF Foods Industries #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 6, 2022 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.