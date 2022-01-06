ADF Foods stock rises on government approval under PLI scheme

live bse live

ADF Foods Industries share price rose about 2 percent intraday on January 6 after company received approval from the Union government under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for food processing industries.

"ADF Foods Industries has received approval from the Government of India under Category III pf the PLI scheme for food processing industries - incentive for undertaking branding and marketing activities abroad," company said in a regulatory filing.

ADF Foods would be extended financial incentive at 50% of budgeted outlay on international branding and marketing expenditure or 3% of sales of food products whichever is lower subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 61.35 crore during the scheme tenure from FY’21-22 to FY’25-26, it said in the exchange filing.

The government had announced a total outlay of Rs 10,900 Crores under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the Food Processing Industry under the tutelage of Ministry of Food Processing of Industries.

