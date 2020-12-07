PlusFinancial Times
ADF Foods Shares Hit New 52-Week High After Convergent Finance Buys 10% Stake, Infinity Holdings Buys More Shares

Private equity firm Convergent Finance has bought a 10 percent stake in ethnic Indian packaged food maker ADF Foods Ltd for Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 10:30 AM IST
 
 
ADF Foods share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on December 7 after Infinity Holdings acquired another 4 lakh shares in the company at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE.

However, Dangi Alpana Sanjay sold 2 lakh shares at same price.

Also, private equity firm Convergent Finance has bought a 10 percent stake in ethnic Indian packaged food maker ADF Foods Ltd for Rs 100 crore, picking up shares from existing shareholders of the company.

The stock was trading at Rs 551.80, up Rs 24.05, or 4.56 percent at 10:19 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 578.20. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 578.20 and an intraday low of Rs 541.95.

Last week, Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Dangi Alpana Sanjay also bought 2,21,536 equity shares in the company at Rs 499.98 per share.
TAGS: #ADF Foods #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 7, 2020 10:30 am

