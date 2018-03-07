App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Add Zee Entertainment, target Rs 625; See 30% EBITDA margin in FY19: Kotak Securities

The company's management confident of more than 30 percent EBITDA margin in FY19 after factoring digital investments, it added.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises added 1 percent intraday Wednesday as broking house Kotak Securities has maintained add rating on the stock with a target of Rs 625 per share.

The broking house believes that ZEE5 has what it takes to be key OTT player and even compete with leader. The extent of success will be determined by execution and competitive intensity.



The firm expect digital loss to be within Rs 200-250 crore/year in FY19/20.

At 10:51 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 562.10, up Rs 2.40, or 0.43 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

