App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Add Colgate, target Rs 1,300; expect higher ad investment on flagship brand: Kotak Securities

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities has maintained add rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target of Rs 1,300 per share.

According to research house, the company is not regaining any market share lost to Patanjali yet, while underlying category volume growth is inching up but at a slow pace.

The price hikes is going to take care of input cost inflation trends and expect higher advertising investment on flagship brand in naturals segment, it added.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2018.

At 10:48 hrs Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,166.60, down Rs 14.65, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,285.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,016.80 on 21 May, 2018 and 08 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.28 percent below its 52-week high and 14.65 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 10:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.