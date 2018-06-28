Add Colgate, target Rs 1,300; expect higher ad investment on flagship brand: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities has maintained add rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target of Rs 1,300 per share.

According to research house, the company is not regaining any market share lost to Patanjali yet, while underlying category volume growth is inching up but at a slow pace.

The price hikes is going to take care of input cost inflation trends and expect higher advertising investment on flagship brand in naturals segment, it added.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2018.

At 10:48 hrs Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,166.60, down Rs 14.65, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,285.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,016.80 on 21 May, 2018 and 08 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.28 percent below its 52-week high and 14.65 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil