Adani Wilmar gains as company sees Q3 volume growth in 'high-teens'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The edible oil segment has recorded volume growth in "high-single-digit", the food & FMCG segment in "high-20s" and industry essentials have grown by over 40 percent, Adani Wilmar said

Share price of food and FMCG major Adani Wilmar jumped over 2 percent on January 11 after the company informed that it has recorded total volume growth in the "high-teens", and cumulative value growth in "high-single-digit" during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

At 9:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 584.15 apiece on the NSE, higher by 2.2 percent. It was the best performing IPO of 2022, having gained over 100 percent since listing.

The company, while sharing its Q3 business update with the stock exchanges, said the edible oil segment has recorded volume growth in the "high-single-digit", the food & FMCG segment in the "high-20s" and industry essentials has grown by over 40 percent.

In terms of value, however, the edible oil segment's growth will be in the "low-single-digit", the regulatory filing said. The food & FMCG segment's value is seen to be growing in "the mid-40s", whereas, industry essentials are in the "high-teens".

Behind the strong volume growth, the company cited the festive season and the fading COVID-19 effect, among other factors.