Adani Wilmar becomes seventh group firm to grab Rs 1 trillion tag from markets

Adani Wilmar became the seventh group stock to hit Rs 1 trillion (lakh crore) market capitalisation for the first time as the stock hit an all time high of Rs 798 on Tuesday and rose as much as five percent from previous close.

Shares have surged 247 percent since listing on 8 February after being priced at Rs 230 apiece in IPO and have gained 54 percent this month.

This comes on the heels of Adani Power popping into the Rs 1 trillion club yesterday.

Other group firms to walk into the Rs 1 trillion club are Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.

Adani Wilmar fortunes improved since listing on higher volumes in edible oil. With sunflower oil supply being disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, consumers are shifting to alternatives such as soya bean, groundnut and mustard oil, analysts said.

Earlier, Indian edible oil markets heaved a sigh of relief after Indonesia, which is the world’s largest producer of palm oil, clarified that the export ban announced late last week won’t be applicable to crude palm oil but will only cover refined, bleached, deodorised palm olein.

Adani Wilmar’s diversified product profile, premium brand positioning and inventory stock should help it mitigate near‐term supply chain disruptions and increase market share, said Yes Securities.

As the largest edible oil manufacturer (19 percent share) with access to global linkages of Wilmar (owns a 44 percent stake), the firm enjoys

significant sourcing (strong relationships with leading suppliers, units closer to ports), supply chain and scale advantages over domestic peers ensuring an efficient cost structure that is important for a low-margin business.

"We expect Adani Wilmar to register six to seven percent volume growth for edible oils over the medium term, driven by market share gains (more so in the current inflationary environment, where a wider portfolio across various oils captures any consumer downtrading). Enhanced distribution reach particularly in south, west and rural markets will be a key driver of share gains besides growing salience of premium oils (rice bran, blends, mustard)," JPMorgan said.