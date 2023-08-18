Adani Transmission shares zoom 6% on buying Megha Engineering

KPS1 will aim to implement KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line & augmentation of Khavda PS1.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), which was formerly Adani Transmission, jumped 6 percent on August 18 after the acquisition of a transmission company from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

“The company has entered into definitive documents with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited for acquisition of KPS 1 Transmission Limited,” Adani Transmission said in a regulatory filing.

The KPS1 Project includes implementation of KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and augmentation of Khavda PS1.

As of 11.40am, the stock traded at Rs 871.55 on the BSE, up 6.07 percent.

This acquisition is proposed to further AESL’s strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities, the company said. KPS1 will aim for implementing KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and augmentation of Khavda PS1.

The authorised and paid-up share capital of KPS1 is Rs 5 lakh each, but there is no turnover as the company is yet to commence its operations. Adani did not say what was the total amount it paid for acquisition. It did disclose that it will be a cash transaction and will be completed within 15 days.

Last month, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 175 crore in the June 2023 quarter, down 6 percent from Rs 186 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,664 crore.

Segment-wise, revenue from the transmission business increased 11 percent to Rs 926 crore, while revenue from the GTD business increased 24 percent on-year to Rs 2,738 crore for the quarter under review.