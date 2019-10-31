App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Transmission gains 5% on LoI from REC Transmission Projects

The project has been awarded through tariff based competitive bidding process.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share prices of Adani Transmission added 5 percent intraday on October 31 after the company had received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Transmission Projects.

The company has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Transmission Projects Company Limited (RECTPCL) to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in the state of Gujarat for a period of 35 years, as per company release.

The project has been awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The project 'Jam Khambaliya Transco Limited' comprises approximately 40 ckt kms of 400 kV D/C line along with 400 kV Substation at Jam Khambaliya in Gujarat, it added.

This project is primarily being constructed to establish Transmission System associated with Long Term Applications from Gujarat’s Wind and Solar Energy Zone in Jamnagar.

The associated transmission line in the project shall be used to evacuate power generated by renewable energy generators in Jam Khambaliya region to Lakadia Pooling station.

“Both the projects present substantial shareholder value creation as they are significantly value accretive within a relatively short gestation period. It is also a great opportunity to continue our commitment to transmitting bulk green power within the country and catering to India's climate goals,” said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission.

At 09:40 hrs, Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 273.10, up Rs 8.30, or 3.13 percent, in the BSE.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:50 am

