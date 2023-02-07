 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Transmission breaks 4-day losing streak on strong Q3, Adani Enterprises zooms 20%

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

The stock is locked in 5 percent upper circuit, but is still trading below all its key simple moving averages

After declining over 32 percent in the past four trading session, Adani Transmission seems to be back in the black on strong results reported for the October-December quarter.

At 10am, the stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,319.25, amid heavy volumes of 1.59 million shares. The stock is still trading below all its key simple moving averages (SMA).

The company posted a massive 78 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 474.72 crore for the quarter ended December FY23. The results came in on February 6, soon after market close.