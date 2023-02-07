English
    Live: Markets live: Adani stocks rebound
    Adani Transmission breaks 4-day losing streak on strong Q3, Adani Enterprises zooms 20%

    The stock is locked in 5 percent upper circuit, but is still trading below all its key simple moving averages

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    After declining over 32 percent in the past four trading session, Adani Transmission seems to be back in the black on strong results reported for the October-December quarter.

    At 10am, the stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,319.25, amid heavy volumes of 1.59 million shares. The stock is still trading below all its key simple moving averages (SMA).

    The company posted a massive 78 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 474.72 crore for the quarter ended December FY23. The results came in on February 6, soon after market close.