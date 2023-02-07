Adani Transmission breaks 4-day losing streak on strong Q3, Adani Enterprises zooms 20%

live bse live

After declining over 32 percent in the past four trading session, Adani Transmission seems to be back in the black on strong results reported for the October-December quarter.

At 10am, the stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,319.25, amid heavy volumes of 1.59 million shares. The stock is still trading below all its key simple moving averages (SMA).

The company posted a massive 78 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 474.72 crore for the quarter ended December FY23. The results came in on February 6, soon after market close.

The profit was aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order. Revenue for the quarter grew 22 percent to Rs 3,552 crore compared to the year-ago period, led by new transmission lines becoming operational and a positive trend in energy demand.

The sentiment for the stock also improved as Adani Group promoters pre-paid loans worth $1.114 billion to release some pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

With prepayment of the amount ahead of maturity of September 2024, about 168 million shares (12 percent stake) of the promoters’ holding in Adani Ports, 27.56 million shares (3 percent stake) in Adani Green Energy and 11.77 million shares (1.4 percent stake) in Adani Transmission will be released.

As of December 2022, Adani Ports had 17.31 percent stake pledged. After this release, it will come down to 5.31 percent.

Similarly, pledged stake in Adani Green Energy will come down to 1.36 percent from 4.36 percent, and for Adani Transmission it will reduce to 5.22 percent from 6.62 percent as of December-end.